Has music always played a huge role in your life, but you simply couldn’t find the time to devote yourself to it as you’re always too busy grinding VALORANT, Overwatch, or World of Warcraft? The perfect solution to all your problems comes from Bethesda Softworks under the name Hi-Fi Rush. This game takes the best of both worlds and unites under the banner of single-player action-adventure, attracting music lovers across the world to let go and feel the rhythm.

Since Hi-Fi Rush is such a masterpiece of a game that will for sure rock your boat, you’re most likely looking to play the game on your favorite consoles, no matter if that’s PlayStation, PC, or Xbox. But if you want to ride the wave on your Xbox, you’re most likely wondering if Hi-Fi Rush made an appearance on Game Pass. So, let’s see what Xbox has to say about Hi-Fi Rush and Game Pass.

Is Hi-Fi Rush on Game Pass?

If you’re a wannabe rockstar like Chai, but want to experience rhythm-fronted combat and troubles one evil megacorporation might cause from the comfort of your home and Xbox, we have good news for you. Hi-Fi Rush is available on Game Pass and you can download it and play it today for free. This also extends to PC Game Pass.

If you don’t own a Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S has you covered. Hi-Fi Rush comes in two editions—a regular edition coming with Game Pass and Deluxe Edition.

Besides the base game, Hi-Fi Rush Deluxe Edition will give you two Chai outfits (each of the Chai Outfits includes a hairstyle, scarf, jacket, trousers, and shoes), seven bonus Chai t-shirts, 808-themed guitar skin, 808 alternate skin, 20,000 Gears for unlocking combat skills, and other smaller upgrades. The price tag for the regular edition is $29.99, and the deluxe one is $39.99.