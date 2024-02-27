Indie soulslike Enotria: The Last Song delayed to avoid ‘suicidal’ release alongside Elden Ring DLC

The Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, is gearing up to be one of gaming’s biggest events—so big, in fact, it’s scaring other developers into delaying their games. Such is the case of the indie soulslike game Enotria, which has been postponed to evade FromSoftware’s behemoth expansion.

Enotria: The Last Song is an indie soulslike title developed by Italian studio Jyamma Games and shares much of its design with FromSoftware’s genre-defining series. On Feb. 18, three days before the Shadow of the Erdtree trailer dropped, Enotria developers announced the release date for its game, that being June 21. Naturally, when FromSoftware decided to occupy that very same day with the Elden Ring DLC, Jyamma Games was forced to reconsider. Eight days later on Feb. 26, the studio’s chief executive, Jacky Greco, announced that Enotria‘s release has been “postponed” as releasing alongside the Elden Ring DLC would be “suicidal” for the action RPG.

“On the 21st of March, during the Future Game Show, we will release our gameplay trailer, and on that occasion, we will also let you know the new release date of our title,” Greco said on Enotria‘s official Discord server, promising even more “big news” during the same event.

Enotria: The Last Song is described by the devs on its official Steam page as a “soulslike set in a beautiful sun-lit world inspired by Italian folklore where the brightest sun casts the darkest shadow.” The developers also call it “Summer Souls,” mostly because of its sun-themed story and environments, all inspired by Italy and its diverse nature. Enotria‘s gameplay revolves around defeating various enemies and donning their masks to take their abilities, which the developer says adds “new and varied ways to play.”

Soulslike titles have been on the rise in the past few years, yet FromSoftware has remained the dominant force in the genre. Games like Lies of P, the Nioh series, and Wo Long have made it clear that FromSoftware is not the only good soulslike developer, but it remains to be seen if Jyamma Games can do the same.