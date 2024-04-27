How to unlock all Farm types in Rusty’s Retirement

Rusty’s Retirement has several different farm types you can unlock, such as River and Swamp, but the game doesn’t tell you how to unlock them.

When you load up the game for the first time, all these different types of farms will be locked, with no indication of how to unlock them. This leaves you with just the basic farm to start as you get your bearings and try to understand precisely what is going on.

If you do want to get the other biomes, though, then there is a simple way to unlock them, so long as you are willing to grind away for hours at end.

Rusty’s Retirement: How to Unlock Different Farms

Move that space. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock additional farm types like River and Swamp in Rusty’s Retirement, you need to first clear out all the areas in the original farm by buying bulldozers.

You need to spend a total of 142,000 scraps, the game’s form of currency, to remove every area and expand your farm to the maximum size. As soon as you open up the last area, you unlock a new farm type and need to start a new game to play on it.

To unlock further farm types, you must rinse and repeat the method on these new layouts until you have them all. Be prepared for the long haul here, as the start is always the slowest.

