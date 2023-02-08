Dark and Darker is an early-access game that has seen multiple Alpha tests in the last few months, with both being well-received by players. While the game has typical loot extraction mechanics, there are also more complicated systems that allow the players to sell specific gear to other players. This Trade section is available on the main menu and can be accessed after playing for a while.

In order to become a trader, you’ll need to first prove yourself in the dungeon before the game will allow you access to the new section. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to trade in Dark and Darker.

How can you trade items in Dark and Darker?

Screengrab via IRONMACE

In order to begin trading, you’ll need to scroll over to the Trade section in the main lobby. Click “Become a Trader” to be able to interact with a number of markets based on what different players may be looking for. To become a member of the Traders’ Guild, you need to meet the following account requirements:

Minimum character level of five

25 Gold for the Initiation Fee

A tax of 15 Gold for every trade

There is also a location for monthly dues, but this does not currently apply since this Alpha playtest only lasts seven days. Once you’ve met these requirements, you can become a Trader for as long as you can follow the rules listed above.

Once you actually get into a trading room, you can list items and buy from others as their entries scroll past on a chatbox-like screen on the left side of the screen. The screen is moving pretty quickly at all times, so you’ll need to be competitive to get your entries noticed.

Be aware that the Trade system is having some issues at the time of writing. If you’re wondering about how to fix the Dark and Darker Trade system not working, you may just have to wait until IRONMACE fixes the issues and enables it again, which has taken a couple of hours in the past.