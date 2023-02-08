Dark and Darker Trade not working: How to fix

Dark and Darker is once again in the midst of a well-received early access period as over a hundred thousand players have joined in the last two days alone. However, with the game being an Alpha demo, it’s understandable that there might be an occasional bug. Some players have reported an inability to use the Trade window in the game over the last 24 hours.

Thankfully developer IRONMACE has been upfront about these issues and alerted players about them in advance. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to fix the Trade system when it’s not working in Dark and Darker.

How to fix the Dark and Darker Trade system

In the last day and a half, IRONMACE has posted multiple times on its Twitter that it would be taking down the Trade system while it tried to work out some bugs. The most recent post told players that the only way they can get gold for the next little while is to go through the dungeons.

In the past, this took the developer around an hour to fix but seems to be taking longer after the most recent Trade pause started. Keep an eye on IRONMACE’s official Twitter page to be the first to know when the trading system is reintroduced back into the game. Players will have to resort to getting loot if they want to make sure they get plenty of loot in the dungeons.

Just wait a few hours for the update to be posted and the service will be reinstated. That’s all you need to know about how to fix the Dark and Darker Trade system.