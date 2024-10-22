How to solve Amanda the Adventurer 2 monkey puzzle: Let’s Practice Patience guide

The monkeys come out to play after helping Amanda start her day. The lesson of this cursed tape? Patience is a virtue. Amanda doesn’t have much self-restraint against Wooly, but you can make matters worse as you figure out how to solve the three wise monkeys puzzle in Amanda the Adventurer 2.

After several viewings of the Let’s Practice Patience tape (and angering Amanda in the process), I overcomplicated the puzzle. Fascinated by the radio, I listened to the show intently, wondering if there would be any hidden lore inside. But this was merely a distraction from the task at hand.

This test of patience is specific to Amanda who has to juggle our answers and Wooly’s persistence as she attempts to paint a birdhouse. Pay attention to what Wooly says if you want to see no evil, hear no evil, and speak no evil. You should also look for a secret tape hidden in the Let’s Practice Patience show. Here is how to solve the monkey puzzle in Amanda the Adventurer 2.

Amanda the Adventurer 2 three wise monkey puzzle solution

Everything you need to know. Video by Dot Esports

Your surroundings change as you insert the new cursed tape into the Kensdale Public Library VHS. The Kids Corner has transformed into a playground for monkeys, who sit stationary in their philosophical positions. One sits with their ears blocked, another is covering their mouth, and the last is hiding their eyes. There aren’t many clues to solve the three wise monkey puzzle, but a radio and lamp make an appearance alongside the primates—being key components to free the monkey who are hiding from evil.

The goal in this puzzle is to pause the tape at three specific moments so you can manipulate one of the new objects inside the Kids Corner. This causes Wooly and Amanda to negatively react to the object you manipulated, letting you free one of the three monkeys after interacting with them.

It’s possible to solve this puzzle within a single watch through of Let’s Practice Patience tape. Below we’ll detail exactly when you need to pause and react to the tape

Tip: Pause at the end of Amanda and Wooly’s reaction to your actions before you interact with the corresponding monkey.

See no evil solution

Leave the light off until Wooly mentions how dark it is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

By the order of the tape, the first monkey you can release sees no evil. This is achievable at the start of the tape, where Amanda sets the scene for what you, Wooly, and Amanda will be up to in today’s episode.

Pause the tape when Wooly says, “Why are we out before the sun is up? It’s so dark outside.” It’s best to pause after Wooly asks his question. Now that you can move around the Kids Corner again, you can interact with the lamp next to the television. Before interacting with the monkey, you must watch Amanda and Wooly’s reaction. Click on the television to resume the show, where Amanda and Wooly will be blinded by the lamp light illuminating the show.

Then pause the tape again while they’re reacting and tap on the monkey to your left, so they lift their hands away from their eyes.

Tip: Look at the television to note whether there is static on the screen. Static indicates that your actions have registered onto the tape.

Speak no evil solution

This guy has no real impact until this very moment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The MVP of the story will make his usual appearance when Amanda is about to paint the birdhouse. This possum loves to ruin Amanda’s day; in this instance, you must let him. Hovering over the paint, you’re told to make the possum go away. But to complete this puzzle, you must let the possum throw the paint. This will land all over Amanda and Wooly, who will cover their mouths in surprise and frustration. Pause the moment you see them cover their mouths.

Go straight to the table where the mouth-covered monkey sits and interact with them. They will move their hands to open their mouths, signaling that this part of the puzzle is complete.

Tip: Don’t watch Amanda the Wooly’s reaction entirely, or you’ll accidentally skip to the next scripted scene and miss your chance to free a monkey.

Hear no evil solution

Max out the volume when the birds appear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final monkey is the hardest to free because it’s easy to accidentally skip the section you’re supposed to pause on. When the birds fly onto the birdhouse you need to listen to Wooly and pause at the end of “and their chirps are so quiet…so peaceful!” It’s best to pause on the word “peaceful” so you don’t need to go back and forth between the radio and television.

Head over to the radio after you successfully paused the tape. Turn up the volume to max on the radio beside the final monkey covering their ears. Continue playing the tape and pause when Amanda and Wooly are holding their ears in agony. Return to the monkey and interact with release the final evil.

The Masked Figure will contact you to indicate that you have successfully completed this puzzle and the Let’s Practice Patience tape.

