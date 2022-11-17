How to Rescue Steve in Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 can be cruel at the worst of times.

With its many quests that basically tell you nothing about how to complete them, where to go, or what to do, it can be a challenge to actually find a lot of things and the “Rescue Steve” quest in Fairmeadow is no exception, as it appears randomly during an event and tells you nothing about anything.

Considering the questline ask you to not “let Steve drown,” you would think it was a human or something in the water you would need to save, right? But no, this is Goat Simulator 3. The answer is a lot more chaotic and random than it should be.

Where is Steve in Goat Simulator 3?

Steve is a random fish. After just over an hour of looking around for him and giving up a few times to go do other things, we just need to destress here for a bit.

Anyway, let’s not get sidetracked. To find Steve and complete the quest, you need to jump into the pond and start licking all the fish that are in there. Licking an object or person brings up a little sentence underneath your character that tells you what it is. This is the only way to find out which of the Fish in the pond are Steve and not generic fish.

Once you find Steve, you need to lick and hold onto him and drag him out of the water by any means necessary. Once you do that, the quest will complete automatically.

And your prize? You become Steve. Yes, you become a fish that can go across the map and complete missions. That is the grand prize you get for beating this frustrating quest line. So, enjoy it.