Playing Lethal Company with your pals is a great way to spend time together, but communication is important. It’s also good to know when you shouldn’t be talking to each other to avoid enemies, and when this happens, you might want to point at something rather than speak.

There is a command for your character to reach out and point in front of them. This action won’t tell your teammates everything you want to inform them about a situation, though. Here’s everything you need to know about how to point in Lethal Company and how you can use it to survive another day.

How to make your character point in Lethal Company

Point out an enemy or an item in Lethal Company. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get your character to point, click 2 on your keyboard’s top row. Once you do this, your character will stretch out their left hand to point at whatever is directly in front of them. You won’t be able to move and point, though. Your Lethal Company character must be standing still to maintain this position. They have to stay in the same spot, but they can spin around in place while they point.

Unfortunately, you cannot customize the keyboard commands in Lethal Company. For every player, the 2 button will be how your character points, similar to how the one button is how your character can dance in place. You can’t move it to a more convenient spot, and you can’t use the numpad. It has to be the number keys on the top row of your keyboard.

The point action in Lethal Company is small but distinct from your character. It’s a good way to point out where a teammate can pick up a nearby item, or you might direct them toward where they have to go. It’s extremely helpful if there’s a nearby enemy, and you hit the point emote to show where the enemy is, even if it’s hidden.

You and your teammates will need to be creative when using the point emote during your games. For example, when playing Lethal Company, it might be fun to use point and connect hands with your teammates to celebrate surviving a harrowing adventure underground. For such a simple action, the point command in Lethal Company can hold several meanings and have multiple uses.