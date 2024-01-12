How to play Deadly Company, the Lethal Company Roblox remake

If Lethal Company’s moons, monsters, and profit missions weren’t lethal enough, there’s now a clone in Roblox—Deadly Company—for you to beat. If you’re wondering how to play it, I’m here to help.

Launched in Oct. 2023, Zeekerss’ Lethal Company became a surprising hit among fans of the horror genre, thanks to its unique theme, elusive goals, and best of all, creepy monsters. While the game is still quite popular in the community, a Roblox creator siezed the opportunity to remake it, keeping as close to the original experience as they could. So, if you aren’t willing to pay $10 for Lethal Company but want to see what all the hype is about, you can always give its Roblox clone a try—here’s how.

How to play Deadly Company, a Lethal Company remake

Deadly Company, anyone? Image via Roblox

Deadly Company is accessible through Roblox, which is a free online gaming platform. To start playing, follow these steps:

Open the Roblox page for Deadly Company. Hit the green play button to trigger the login and sign up prompt. Click Sign In if you already have a Roblox account or sign up if you don’t. Once you create your account, you can return to the Deadly Company download page to start installing the game on your system.

That’s it—you can now launch Deadly Company and start playing it.

What’s included in Deadly Company?

As a clone of Lethal Company, one would expect Deadly Company to have most of the indie hit’s iconic features, but that’s not exactly the case.

Deadly Company doesn’t have as many monsters as Lethal Company, although you should expect to face multiple shooting turrets waiting to mow you down, as well as inspired monsters like Hoarding Bugs, Eyeless Dogs, and Coil Heads. There’s also a mask, which may look funny for a second, but it can kill you if you wear it for too long.

Like Lethal Company, Deadly Company requires players to be wary of its dangerous creatures while collecting scrap from its moons and handing it in to complete your profit quota. You’ll also see familiar elements like the ship in which you spawn and travel, the terminal, the shop, and more.