Goat Simulator 3 is one of the most chaotic games of 2022, setting players loose in a new world that’s waiting to be destroyed. There are plenty of puzzles and collectibles all across the island that will keep the players busy for several days at least. To get one of the achievements, players need to lick a croissant, but that item can be hard to find.

Given there are so many food items all across the world of the game, it’s tough to know where to find this specific pastry. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find the croissant in Goat Simulator 3.

How to lick the croissant in Goat Simulator 3

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

You’ll need to head to this location on the map in the small park near downtown, where you’ll see a handful of people sitting and a golden statue of a donut in the center. You’ll need to knock the donut off of its stand and onto the ground before you’ll be able to lick it. Once you do so, you’ll gain the achievement of licking a croissant—despite a donut not being a croissant.

Related: Goat Simulator 3 allows you to become Jesus in its most holy Easter egg

When players lick the donut, they get the “French Fika” achievement. A Fika in Sweden is a coffee break with cakes and other sweets, with a croissant being a French pastry. However that plays into the statue actually being a donut is a little hard to grasp.

That’s all you need to know about how to lick a croissant in Goat Simulator 3.