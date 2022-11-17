For fans of chaos, Goat Simulator 3 has finally been released on PC and consoles across the world. While most of the fun comes from destroying the new world the goat is set loose in, there are also options for players to help as well. One of the quests in the starting area called “‘Tis the Season for Harvest,” asks players to fix a harvester vehicle.

The harvester is the green tractor-like vehicle in the center of the barn with a farmer working on it. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to help fix the harvester in Goat Simulator 3.

How to fix the Harvester in the “Tis the Season for Harvest” quest

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

To fix the harvester, you’ll need to knock the piece down from the second floor of the barn. To get it down, you’ll need to headbutt the rope that’s holding it up on both sides. This will cause it to immediately drop onto the tractor below, completing the quest. At that point, players can hop onto the harvester and drive it around to harvest different items.

Players can get onto the second level of the barn by climbing one of the ladders on the inside or using the satellite dish on top of the structure. If you use the satellite dish, you’ll bounce across a couple of them before going through a window at the top of the barn and earning a straw hat for your goat.

As long as you can get to the second level of the barn, that’s all you need to know.