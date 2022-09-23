Slime Rancher 2 was recently released and players are hopping in to collect as many slimes as they can. While there are many slimes, certain areas and circumstances will require that you upgrade your equipment. To do that, players will also need to collect different resources found across the game’s three islands.

One of these resources can be heard when you’re close due to the buzzing bees making Wild Honey. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get Wild Honey in Slime Rancher 2.

How to get Wild Honey in Slime Rancher 2

Screengrab via Monomi Park

You can find the Wild Honey all over Starlight Strand in a black and yellow bee hive. If it has yellow liquid dripping from it, that means you can suck up any of the honey inside. Once you’ve sucked all the honey out of it, that yellow dripping on the bottom will disappear. There are many of these bee hives located around Starlight Strand, all you have to do is look up at different trees.

Before you’re able to collect the Wild Honey, you’ll need to upgrade your vacuum at the Refiner to be able to collect minerals and other materials. This only requires 10 Cotton Plorts before you’re able to begin collecting crafting resources from the islands.

The bee hives can be confusing because there is another resource on Starlight Strand that looks very similar to the Wild Honey resource. Buzz Wax is a different material and it can be found in dark brown bee hives across Starlight Strand as well. Because of this, make sure that you’re only interacting with the yellow and black hives.