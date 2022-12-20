High on Life has been somewhat of a surprise hit for both Xbox and Squanch Games, soaring to the top of the most-played game on Game Pass a week after release.

One of the moments that has been shared the most online is the player’s interaction with little Cutie Town and its inhabitants. Due to this, many players are curious about how they can find Cutie Town for themselves.

Fortunately, there’s a rather easy way for players to find and walk around in Cutie Town. Here’s all the information you need about where to find and how to get to Cutie Town in High on Life.

Where is Cutie Town in High on Life?

You won’t be able to get to Cutie Town until you defeat Krubis’s level and get the Warp tool from his friend and begin collecting Warp Crystals. Once you have the glove, you’ll be able to go back to Blim City where Blorto will beckon you over to his shop just outside the front door of your house. Talk with him to learn about how you can teleport new locations into your level.

The first Warp Disc you can get from him will be the free Cutie Town, which will allow you to teleport the location to anywhere that you can get a warp signal. There will be at least one in Krubis’ level, with more appearing in the next couple of levels after that. Once you spawn Cutie Town, its residential tour guide will come up to you and welcome you to the city.

There are also a bunch of other Warp Discs that will allow you to bring in other new locations like a movie theater or a complicated toilet. This serves as nice extra content that’s good for a few laughs and a couple of extra Lugloxes.

That’s all you need to know about to get to Cutie Town in High on Life.