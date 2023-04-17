How to get the rideable E.U.C. ‘Knight V” in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest has several unique forms of transportation to help players traverse around the cannibal-infested island much easier. Patch 02 brought players the hang glider, while EndNight’s third update introduced players to the ‘Knight V,’ or the Electronic Unicycle.

Though players have been able to previously soar through the skies, the introduction of the Knight V marks the first ground vehicle that players can ride. Given that the island has various difficult terrains, namely forests, the Knight V is a compact, speedy vehicle that players can zoom around on.

If you are looking for the Knight V in Sons of the Forest but do not know where to find this technological marvel, look no further. This is everything that you need to know to unlock the Knight V.

Where to find the E.U.C. Knight V in Sons of the Forest guide

The Knight V, also known as the Electronic Unicycle, can be found in the northwestern area of the map. The approximate position of the Knight V can be seen on the map below.

Image via EndNight Games | Remix by Blaine Polhamus

Players can find the E.U.C. to the west of the beach helicopter crash location. Though this is quite far from the initial spawn location in Sons of the Forest, players can pick up the Knight V at any point. There are no pre-requisite items to ride the E.U.C., so players can immediately grab the unicycle to speed up their travels across the cannibal island.

Players should note that you cannot store the E.U.C. in your inventory, similar to the hang glider, so players will need to take mental note of where they store the vehicle, otherwise it could be lost. Controls for the Knight V are exactly the same as your normal movement keys, though to dismount players will need to press their jump key twice.