How to get Seeds in Dwarf Fortress

The beauty and madness of Dwarf Fortress is that there are a seemingly endless amount of things to do in the game. Not only that, but even the most specific actions have different ways to achieve them, with Bay 12 Games hoping to create the most complex and real-to-life game world out there. Unfortunately, this can sometimes make things unclear, like where to find seeds.

Seeds are necessary for your settlement if you hope to be self-sustainable and create your own alcohol. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get seeds for your farm in Dwarf Fortress.

Where to get Seeds in Dwarf Fortress

You’ll need Seeds to ensure that you can continue to plant crops in Dwarf Fortress, but you’ll need something to hold the seeds. By building a Clothier’s Workshop, you’ll be able to craft bags that can hold the seeds you produce. You can find the Clothier’s workshop in the Build menu, under Workshops, then Clothing and Leather, and then Clothes.

While you can get seeds from exploring the surface and harvesting plants, you’ll be able to get many more by processing your plants. There are several different ways that you can process your plants to get Seeds, including the following.

Brewing at a Still – Any self-respecting Dwarf settlement will have a still that’s able to produce alcohol, granting seeds once you’ve completed each task.

– Any self-respecting Dwarf settlement will have a still that’s able to produce alcohol, granting seeds once you’ve completed each task. Using a Millstone – This machine will grind plants into sugar or flour while also providing the player with the seeds from the process.

– This machine will grind plants into sugar or flour while also providing the player with the seeds from the process. Eating raw plants – Your dwarves will likely do this anyway, granting seeds that they likely found in their teeth while chewing.

– Your dwarves will likely do this anyway, granting seeds that they likely found in their teeth while chewing. Process at the Farmer’s Workshop – Plants like cotton and jute will need to be processed to reach a more valuable form and will grant seeds.

– Plants like cotton and jute will need to be processed to reach a more valuable form and will grant seeds. Trade – If all else fails or you just want to supplement your supply, different caravans may offer you seeds when they visit your fortress.

Most of these require that you have some form of equipment in addition to your farm, so consider building a still to start with so you have plenty of alcohol too. This will keep your Dwarves happy while also producing seeds that allow you to get into a comfortable harvesting and brewing cycle.

Another early building you should probably have built is the Trading Depot so that you can trade. You’ll also need to ensure that you have a broker assigned in the Nobles and Administrators menu by clicking on the crown on the bottom left toolbar.