How to get Refined Metal in Dredge

Dredge is a single-player fishing game with undercurrents of horror. Players begin Dredge after crashing their boat on the cove of a mysterious island town, beginning the story by paying off the loan for a new boat by fishing for the town.

The boat players begin with is a humble vessel that has cramped storage space and is prone to needing repairs after every bump with debris. In order to upgrade your boat’s storage and stability, players will need to find a resource called Refined Metal.

Refined Metal is one of the rarest and most valuable resources in Dredge. Most sunken ships that players dredge up will contain common materials such as wood and cloth, but refined metal is much harder to find. If you are looking to upgrade your ship in Dredge but need to find the materials to do it, this is what you should do.

Where to get Refined Metal in Dredge

Refined Metal is an extremely rare and uncommon material to find in the wild in Dredge. Players can try their luck by dredging up sunken boats, but you will rarely ever find refined metal in your hauls. Instead, the best way to obtain refined metal in Dredge is to purchase it directly from the traveling merchant.

The traveling merchant is a character that players will meet further into the storyline. This merchant has shops set up at multiple island sites, including the Devil’s Spine, Stellar Basin, Gale Cliffs, and the Twisted Strand.

Image via Team17

After meeting the merchant, players can purchase refined metal for $500 per piece of metal. If you have the Art of the Silver Tongue perk, which also comes from the traveling merchant, players will be able to purchase refined metal at a slightly cheaper cost. The traveling merchant will only have a limited supply of this resource, so players will need to wait for her to restock before purchasing more if they buy her out.

If you are set on finding refined metal without the cost, there are some spots where players are guaranteed to find the resource. Each of the major island chains contains one area that will drop refined metal, though players will need Packed Explosives in order to clear nearby obstructions. Players can purchase packed explosives in the Gale Cliff’s Ingfell after finishing the area’s plotline.