How to get Power Chips in Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher 2 upgrades work a little differently than they did in the original, and for certain upgrades, players are going to need to find something called a Power Chip to make them.

The game doesn’t tell players where to find them, so when they get to the point where they need to upgrade something that requires it, they’ve been a little stumped on where to go to find it. Power Chips can be a little difficult to get, but it just takes some exploring.

Screengrab via Monomi Park

Power Chips are needed for things in the Fabricator that will help make Beatrix’s job easier. For example, the Power Core II upgrade will allow players to have more energy, which will get them places faster. To get that upgrade, you’ll need some Power Chips and other resources before you can increase your energy.

Where to find Power Chips in Slime Rancher 2

Power Chips are located in Treasure Pods. There are 62 Treasure Pods scattered around the world, and not all of them have Power Chips in them. Players will need to go around and find the Treasure Pods and hope that one of the ones they find contains a Power Chip.

Screengrab via Monomi Park

There is at least one Power Chip in one of the Treasure Pods on Rainbow Island, so players won’t have to go too far to find the first one. Check near the cave by the small Refinery pod on the southwest part of the island for a Treasure Pod with a Power Chip in it.

Otherwise, more exploration will grant you more useful items the more Treasure Pods you open. Once you have the Power Chip and all of the other resources you need, you can head back to the Fabricator and craft your upgrade.