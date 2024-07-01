How to get Moldy Bread in Dark and Darker

Of all the items in Dark and Darker, who would have thought a piece of stale bread would be one of the hardest to get? Moldy Bread is a weird item to look for, but if you find yourself here, chances are a quest or item that requires you to get it has popped up.

Recommended Videos

Where to find Moldy Bread in Dark and Darker

What on earth for? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Moldy Bread is incredibly rare to find no matter what type of dungeon you jump into in Dark and Darker, but players have had a little better luck finding it on the Frozen Mountain map than anywhere else.

Adventurers seem to have better odds of getting the Moldy Bread from Frost Skeleton Archers and Mages, but the odds of getting one aren’t great even then.

In my 30-plus hours of playing Dark and Darker, using every trick in the book, like using Luck Potions, going to High Roller areas, and going deep down, I have come across, at best, a dozen Moldy Bread total and most of them I left behind as I didn’t think I’d need them until it suddenly appeared in a questline I was working on.

You need six of them to complete the Alchemist Merchant’s Odd Ingredients quest, but there’s no telling if you might need more later for future quests. So, if you come across one early or later on, save it. Remember, you need to loot it, so buying one from another player in the marketplace won’t count.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy