How to get Flux in Dwarf Fortress

Dwarf Fortress is easily one of the most complex and intricate games ever created. In this colony sim, you’ll have countless tasks you need to complete and a massive variety of tools and materials at your disposal. Some materials are extremely useful and commonly used, while others have very niche applications.

With this shockingly long list of materials and tasks comes some confusion from the game’s players, though. It’s easy to get lost within the game’s menus looking for the right ore or dwarf. So if you’re looking for Flux Stones, we’ve got you covered.

Flux Stones are a short list of stones that fall under the Flux material category, and are very helpful material in Dwarf Fortress. Flux Stones can be a bit difficult to get your dwarves’ hands on, though. So if you’re in need of this material, here’s everything you need to know.

How to get Flux Stones in Dwarf Fortress

Flux Stones can be mined just like any other ore in Dwarf Fortress, but identifying the material can be a bit tricky. Luckily, there’s a secret to determining if an area contains any Flux Stones. By checking the pre-embark screen before digging a site, you can see if there is a “flux layer” on the menu.

The three most common Flux Stones are Chalk, Dolomite, and Limestone, and they all exist on their own sedimentary layer within the rock. You also might run into Calcite and Marble, which are also Flux Stones but are less common and don’t typically form on the sedimentary layer in Dwarf Fortress.

If mining has become a bit too tedious for your liking, you can also get Flux Stones by trading if you’ve created a Trade Depot. Be mindful that you’ll need Flux Stones and not Flux Blocks if you wish to create Steel in your Smelter.

Speaking of Steel, here’s what you can do with your newly acquired Flux Stones in Dwarf Fortress.

How to use Flux Stones in Dwarf Fortress

Flux Stones are a necessary ingredient for creating Steel at a Smelter in Dwarf Fortress. To create Steel for yourself, you’ll need to combine one Flux Stone, one Iron Bar, and one unit of Fuel, either Coke or Charcoal. You’ll also need to make sure you have a dwarf with the Furnace Operator Labor Task in your Smelter if you wish to make Steel.