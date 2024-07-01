How to get and use Lockpicks in Dark and Darker

Sooner or later, you might come across the old Golden or locked chest that won’t let you get into it without picking it in Dark and Darker.

To do this, you need to have an item known as a Lockpick—if it were that simple to find one.

Where to find a Lockpick in Dark and Darker

Chest of wonders. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to get a Lockpick in Dark and Darker, and both are incredibly dependent on RNG—Chests and Monster Drops.

There’s no guarantee that you can find a Lockpick as there are nos static drops no more, so the best way to get them is to increase the difficulty of your game mode by going into high-roller runs or defeating boss creatures like the Skeleton Champion, which has a higher drop rate.

If you kill a player, check their person to see if they also had any Lockpicks on them. Alternatively, classes like Rogue can have skills to unlock rare chests without needing a Lockpick.

In most cases, you have a less than one percent chance of anything having a Lockpick, so treat them like gold dust if you do eventually find one, and don’t take them into dungeons carelessly.

How to use a Lockpick to unlock a chest in Dark and Darker

With a Lockpick in hand, you first need to find a chest that requires you to use one to unlock it.

When you find one and use the Lockpick, prepare yourself. Eventually, a minigame will pop up that requires you to press the space bar inside an area of a circle. It’ll appear randomly, and you don’t get a second chance, so it’s all about reflexes.

If you fail, the Lockpick breaks, and all that grind to get the pick and find the chest was for nothing.

