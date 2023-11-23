How to get and use an Air Horn in Lethal Company

It's as loud as it can be.

Lethal Company lets you purchase various items and ship upgrades with the money you earn on a daily basis. One of these ship upgrades is the Loud Horn, commonly called the Air Horn by the playerbase. This guide will show you how to purchase and use the Air Horn in Lethal Company.

How to get the Air Horn in Lethal Company

You have to purchase the Loud Horn (Air Horn) from the Terminal for a cost of 150 credits. Head to the Terminal, type in “Store,” and purchase the Loud Horn after the Terminal shows you the list.

Tip: Given that the Air Horn isn’t a super useful ship upgrade, you might want to avoid buying it early on and only purchase it when you have enough credits to burn in your Lethal Company journey.

How to use the Air Horn in Lethal Company

After you purchase the Air Horn (Loud Horn) for your ship, it’ll remain in your base, as it is a ship upgrade and not an item that you can carry in your inventory. To use the Air Horn, simply press E to make your character pull the rope and activate it.

The Air Horn isn’t very useful. You can activate it to help lead your crewmates back to the ship if they’re too far away and lost, to potentially scare monsters away from your crewmates, or as I prefer, to simply annoy my friends.

What does the Air Horn sound like in Lethal Company?

Once you activate the Air Horn, it’ll produce an incredibly loud sound that can be heard pretty much in any location outside the ship. I’d describe it as loud enough to get the attention of your crewmates and possibly annoy one of them, but not loud enough to injure their ears if they’re playing with headsets.

If you want to check how the Air Horn sounds before buying it, check out the clip below.