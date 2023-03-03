Sons of the Forest has been blowing up on Steam lately, even going so far as to crash the program for hours after release. As more players log into early access, there are those curious about how to get some of the content in the game. One of the items in the game is a red mask that can be used by players to avoid cannibals roaming the island.

Those who are looking for a Red Mask will need to take a look in a similar place to find other important unique items. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get a Red Mask in Sons of the Forest.

Where to get the Red Mask in Sons of the Forest

Screengrab via Map Genie

Sons of the Forest offers a unique resource for those who are willing to look for it in the 3D Printer, which prints specific items in exchange for Resin. The mask is one of the items players can craft at the 3D Printer, found at the four locations listed above. One of these locations has an open trap door and the others will need to be unlocked after you find the shovel.

Players will need to collect Resin to craft multiple items, especially if they’re in a group, so make sure that you’re collecting as much as you can in the leadup to the first time you go to one of these printers. Once you have the mask, equip it and hold it over your face anytime cannibals come around you. This will cause them to avoid you in slight fear instead of approaching you.