How to get a Compound Bow in Sons of the Forest

There is a wide variety of weapons for you to find and use in Sons of the Forest. From the basic Modern Axe to the lethal pistol and shotgun, you will have your pick when it comes to how you want to dismantle a group of mutant cannibals.

However, one of the more underrated weapons in Sons of the Forest is the Compound Bow, which can be deadly in the right hands. The Compound Bow is an upgraded version of the basic bow and arrow that you can craft fairly early on in Sons of the Forest. The upgraded bow deals more damage and is far more accurate, giving it an edge in almost every way over the basic bow. One other major plus when using any bow is the ability to stay silent when picking off enemies.

Unfortunately, you will need to go through a considerable amount of work to acquire the Compound Bow. You can see the step-by-step process to do so in the guide below.

Getting a Compound Bow in Sons of the Forest

To start, you will need at least a shovel to get the Compound Bow, as the weapon is found in a dig site underground. To get the shovel, you need a Rebreather, Rope Gun, and to explore a deep cave system near the middle of the map.

Once you have your shovel, you can head to a specific location on the western side of the map. This location is a dig site near a cannibal outpost, so you’ll want to come prepared to fight any enemies along the way. You can see exactly where the bow is located in the GPS screenshot below.

The location of the dig site containing the Compound Bow. | Screengrab via Endnight Games/MapGenie.io

Near the location on the map, your GPS will begin pinging and you will be able to see exactly where the dig site is. Head toward it, and once you find the smoothed-over dirt on the ground, begin digging with your shovel. After some time, you will discover Maintenance Hatch B, which you can climb down into via the ladder.

Once you’re in the hatch, follow the hallway until you find an open door on the right side of the corridor. Go through the door and into the room, hugging the right side of the wall. You will come across another door that you can open, which leads you to the bathroom. Here, you will find the Compound Bow sitting next to a corpse near the bathtub. Interact with the Compound Bow, and your character will add it to their inventory.