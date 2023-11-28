How to fix not being able to pick up a dead body bug in Lethal Company

Unable to pick up your crewmates’ bodies in Lethal Company? Having encountered the same issue, I understand how frustrating it can be if you’re unable to return the dead bodies to the ship and avoid a penalty. Luckily, I’ve also found a way to work around the issue.

How to fix the “can’t pick up dead body” bug in Lethal Company

While playing an intense game of Lethal Company, we were met with what seemed to be an annoying bug: despite several efforts, our crew was unable to pick up one of our dead teammates’ bodies, who died a painful death while trying to steal a Hive from the Circuit Bees.

In Lethal Company, besides the inevitable scrap collecting and monster killing, you’re expected to pick up your dead crewmates and take them back to the ship by the end of the day. If you don’t, you’ll face a penalty for every crewmate that’s killed or left behind. Penalties will reduce the amount of profit you make and might be the reason why you miss the profit quote and get thrown out of the ship later.

Don’t die near the ship. Image via Zeekerss

If you’ve faced the same situation where the game doesn’t allow you to pick up a dead body, here’s how you can fix it.

From our experiences and what we collected from other players, you might not be able to pick up a dead body in Lethal Company if the player died just near the ship’s bottom or from a Circuit Bee attack. The only way we’ve found to work around this issue is to use the Teleporter.

The Teleporter can be set up inside the ship and used to teleport anything, including living and dead crewmates, back to the ship. If you’re unable to pick up a dead body by hand, use the Teleporter to get it back to the ship and avoid a fine.

Besides using the Teleporter, I didn’t find any other way that worked successfully to counter the “unable to pick up dead body” bug in Lethal Company. It might get patched with the upcoming update, but until then, if you do encounter the issue, you can use the Teleporter to get around it.

If you don’t have the Teleporter, you might be forced to leave the dead body behind and respawn. Fortunately, the bug might not reappear when you load up a new day on the same Moon or a different one. Just to be safe, tell your crewmates to avoid dying near the ship or to the bees.