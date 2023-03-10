How to find Virginia’s leather suit in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is a survivor horror game wherein players must use every resource available to survive life on an isolated island filled with mutant cannibals. In order to succeed, players will need to build, craft, and fight with limited tools.

Players will not have to go at this venture alone, however. Along with multiplayer co-op, players can also recruit two companions to accompany them across the island. Virginia is a partially mutated companion that is exceptionally useful in combat. Though this companion is difficult to locate, she is definitely worth adding to your party.

EndNight Games’ most recent content update brought several new outfits players can dress their companions in. If you are looking to switch up Virginia’s style, now you can find an all-new leather suit to adorn your three-legged and armed companion in. If you are searching for this new garb, here’s where you should look.

Where to find Virginia’s Leather Suit in Sons of the Forest

Virginia’s new leather suit is an outfit added to Sons of the Forest in the most recent content update. In order to find the new outfit for Virginia, players will need to travel fairly far. Below is the exact location on the game’s GPS for reference. Generally, the Leather Suit will be found in the northern region of the island.

Image via EndNight Games

Starting near the kayak where players can find the binoculars, players will need to travel along the beach until they hit a river cutting inland. Follow the river on your GPS and eventually, you will spot a crashed helicopter just off the trail. From here, simply approach the suit and press ‘E’ to add it to your inventory.

After returning to Virginia, take it out of your inventory to dress your Sons of the Forest companion in the dapper suit and you will receive a congratulatory thumbs up.