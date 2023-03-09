How to get Binoculars in Sons of the Forest

In Sons of the Forest, players must use the limited resources around them to survive on an island filled with mutant cannibals. Around the isolated island are tools that players can discover or craft using their survivor’s guide. In order to make shelter, food, and fight off the onslaught of hostile mutants, players will need to scavenge, craft, and build.

Exploration is a major part of Sons of the Forest. Though most tools that players find will be primitive and basic, there are many secrets hidden throughout the island. To better inspect the land and see potential threats from afar, players may want to make use of a pair of binoculars. Like all items that are not explicitly listed in the survivor’s guidebook, the location or existence of binoculars is not confirmed or denied and must instead be searched out.

If you are attempting to find binoculars in Sons of the Forest, this is everything you need to know.

Are there Binoculars in Sons of the Forest?

The binoculars were recently added to Sons of the Forest with the most recent content update. To find the binoculars, players will need to venture to one of the most northernmost points on the map along the coastline. The exact position of the binoculars will be found in the picture below.

Image via EndNight Games

Once on this northern coastline, walk along the beach and keep a lookout for abandoned kayaks around the shore. Once you spot one, the binoculars will be found inside. Though rather far out from Sons of the Forest‘s initial spawn point, the binoculars are an incredibly easy early tool to find that will make travel much better for the player.

Once you see the pair of binoculars, simply approach the item and press “E” to add the binoculars to your inventory. Then, you can pull the item out anytime you need to see something from afar.