How to farm Research Parts in Dredge

Dredge is a single-player fishing adventure game developed by Team17. While the game may start simple enough, players will soon realize the undercurrents of existential horror after they start reeling up mutated, Lovecraftian fish monsters.

The player’s boat in Dredge is their lifeline, as it enables you to travel, complete quests, and, of course, fish. Your boat at the beginning of Dredge is a humble vessel with limited speed and little cargo space. Players are able to upgrade their vessel and equipment by collecting materials and research parts.

From rods to engines, Research Parts can speed up your boat or increase your fishing yield immensely. If you are looking to find Research Parts to upgrade your equipment in Dredge, this is what you can do.

How to get Research Parts in Dredge

Shortly into the game’s storyline, players will unlock the ability to dredge, or salvage, sunken boats. These dredging spots will usually reward players with common items such as clothes, but some will drop Research Parts. Players can identify dredging locations by pools of floating wooden planks.

Checking every dredge spot for Research Parts can be a time-consuming task, and it does not guarantee that this item will drop, but players do have another means of obtaining Research Parts. Players can purchase Research Parts directly from the traveling merchant.

Image via Team17

The traveling merchant is a character that players can purchase a wide array of items from, including Refined Metal and more. This merchant has shops set up across all four major archipelagos. Research Parts at the Traveling Merchant’s Shipyard will go for approximately $300 per part.

Since the traveling merchant only has a limited supply of research parts, players will need to travel between locations or wait until she replenishes her stock. Players can expedite this process by saving and exiting the game shortly after purchasing the Research Part and immediately loading back in, which instantly refills the traveling merchant’s stock.