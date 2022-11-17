Goat Simulator just released and players from around the world are logging in to play as the most chaos-inducing goats that the world has ever seen. In this sequel to the hit game from 2014, players will be destroying yards and completing missions with the style only a goat could pull off. Many of the quests aren’t immediately clear, like the one that asks the player to complete a backflip.

It’s an easy trick once you master the controls of the game, you just have to know which buttons to push. Here’s all the info you need to know about how to do a backflip in Goat Simulator 3.

How to do a Backflip in Goat Simulator 3

To do a backflip or any kind of rotation in the air, you’ll need to press the trick rotation button while pressing the movement buttons. To begin to rotate, you should press the Right Mouse Button on a keyboard or the Left Trigger on a controller. Then tilt the joystick backward or press S on the keyboard, letting go after the goat completes a full rotation

This is only the first of the quest that will also you to perform trick rotations with the goat, with some later quests asking for more complicated maneuvers in the air. Doing these will make the backflip you just attempted look easy. Completing them, however, will earn you the currency that you can use in the item shop to unlock new gear.