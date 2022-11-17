Only those with knowledge of the Force will get this one.

Goat Simulator 3 is the sequel to the 2014 original, with some much-improved guidance when it comes to quests. Some of the quests, however, may still stump players due to the specific requirements needed to complete them. One of the quests that will definitely stump players is the Imperial Mausoleum quest that takes place in Brumehill Cemetery.

As it turns out, there are clues to the quest’s objective in the name and the description telling players what to do. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to complete the Imperial Mausoleum quest in Goat Simulator 3.

How to complete the Imperial Mausoleum quest in Brumehill Cemetery

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

To complete the Imperial Mausoleum quest, you should go to the top of the church at Brumehill Cemetery. You’ll notice an opening in the tower that you can climb through and there will be three different-sized bells inside. Players should stand where the largest bell is on their left and the smallest on their right.

From there, players will need to play a bell version of the Imperial March from Star Wars that’s usually associated with Darth Vader. To play the march, you should hit the bells in the following order:

Middle Middle Middle Left Right Middle Left Right Middle

This will cause the camera to shift to the large mausoleum across the way in front of the bell tower. It will open, revealing a large laser sword. This sword will knock things around, leaving behind a rainbow trail to celebrate Pride.

This is certainly one of the harder quests inside Goat Simulator 3 because it requires you to recognize and then play a short melody. For those with no prior music knowledge, this can prove difficult. But as long as you can find the bell tower, that’s all you need to know about how to complete the Imperial Mausoleum quest.