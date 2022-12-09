How to complete Swamp Swimmer in Choo-Choo Charles

Choo-Choo Charles is a game littered with missions that can help you on your journey to kill the big bad spider train. And while most of them are pretty straightforward, Two Star Games has found a way to make life difficult in some.

One of these includes Swamp Swimmer, a quest which, as the name suggests, has you swim in a swamp to collect an item and bring it back. While it might seem easy at first, it is far from it due to the monster that lurks in the murky depths.

Swamp Swimmer Choo-Choo Charles quest guide

Image via Two Star Games

The key to completing this quest is to be slow and patient, and don’t rush. There is a monster in the Swamp that’ll catch you so long as you are moving. This creature will appear as soon as you are in the water.

The key is not to panic.

So long as you don’t move at all, no matter how close the monster in the water gets, it won’t eat you. Observe it, wait until it gets far aware, and swim two or three times towards the safety of the shore, and then stop. So long as you stop with a good amount of distance, it won’t eat you.

Repeat this motion no matter how many minutes it takes as you try to get back to the shore. Don’t worry about Charles showing up either. He tends to hate water but then again we could be wrong here.

As long as you keep your eyes on the ripples, steadily make your way back to shore, and take your time and chances are you’ll finish the mission with ease.