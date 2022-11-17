How to complete Dilbo’s Journey in Goat Simulator 3

Dilbo’s Journey is one of the many quests available in Goat Simulator 3 that gives you a lot to do without telling you anything about where to go.

Located in Fairmeadows, players will be able to find a Hobbit Shack with a ring that looks suspiciously like something out of Lord of the Rings. Picking up the ring will begin the quest line where the game will simply ask you to take the ring “deep into Mount Inferno and cast [it] back into the fiery chasm from whence it came”

While it sounds simple enough, there is one glaring problem that comes with this questline—exactly where is Mount Inferno? Well, let’s walk you through it.

How to complete the quest “Dilbo’s Journey” in Goat Simulator 3

Image via Coffee Stain

After grabbing the Ring in the Hobbit hut, be sure to first equip it to your Goat. You don’t have to use its effect but you at least need to make sure it is on your person before you enter where needed.

Now, when it comes to finding Mount Infernape, the place you are looking for is actually nowhere near your current location. Instead, you will need to head north to Windtop, which is the largest mountain on the map, and go to the nearby Goat Tower. Here, if you look at the map after synchronizing, you will be able to see a patch of red on it which is where the Lava is.

Image via Coffee Stain

In this lava pit, you will be able to find an area beneath the mountain which takes you into a secret passage. The passage will take you into the center of the mountain where you will need to jump into it with the ring equipped to your Goat to access a special area. Just proceed through this new area and you will be teleported back to Dilbo’s Hut where the quest will be complete.