How to build a spring trap in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is a popular survival horror game wherein players are dropped on an isolated island surrounded by cannibal mutants. Aside from progressing the unusual storyline of the game, players will need to master the elements and use their limited resources to survive both the island and its various inhabitants.

Since the initial release of Sons of the Forest, Endnight has routinely updated the game with patches that have fought off prevalent bugs, brought new elements, and of course introduced new items. Setting traps is an important form of defense that players can use to protect their home base, and with the introduction of the Spring Trap in the April 6 patch, players have another tool in their arsenal.

If you are looking to create a spring trap in Sons of the Forest, this is everything that you need to know.

What you need to build a Spring Trap in Sons of the Forest

The crafting recipe can be found in the players’ survival guide, and thankfully, the materials will be fairly easy to find. Below are all the required items and quantities:

Seven sticks

One Turtle Shell

Two Wire

Players can find sticks by cutting down trees or logs with axes and breaking them down into smaller components. Sticks are easily among the easiest and most plentiful resources in the game since virtually every biome in Sons of the Forest contains trees or shrubs.

Image via Endnight Games

Turtle shells can be obtained by finding and skinning sea turtles. As you may think, sea turtles can be found around the coasts of the island. To find wire, players will need to find and search abandoned camps or cannibal villages, both of which usually contain assorted materials and valuable resources.

After obtaining all the necessary items, players can open the build menu and go to the ‘Traps’ category. Simply select the spring trap and place it where you want to set the trap. Players should note that the spring trap has one use, though can be reset for further uses. You should also make note of where you place the trap, as players most definitely can set off their own traps.