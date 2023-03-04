Sons of the Forest is the hit sequel to the original title from the same developer, Endnight Games, setting players loose on a new island filled with cannibals and mutants. There are a variety of resources that players will need to learn how to use, including a variety of different animal parts that require the death of certain animals.

In order to get turtle shells, you’ll need to take out a turtle and carve out its back, which also provides a couple of pieces of meat. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to use a turtle shell in Sons of the Forest.

What’s the best way to use a turtle shell in Sons of the Forest?

Turtle shells were extremely useful in the first title, The Forest, with players using the resource to collect rainwater and sled down big hills. However, as it stands, it seems that there are no uses for the turtle shell in Sons of the Forest, leading many to wonder what happened to those functions. The player can craft a sled at the 3D Printer, but there don’t seem to be any rain catchers yet.

The game is still in early access, and while the developer has stated this one won’t be as long as the first game, players will have to wait for future updates to see all of the content. It seems that Endnight Games wanted to get a functioning game out of the door first, with the intention to add some of the major content in subsequent updates.

While it doesn’t seem to have a use now, there will likely be some kind of functionality added to the turtle shell in the coming months.