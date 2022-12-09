How to beat Hell Charles boss fight in Choo-Choo Charles

We cannot express how difficult the Hell Charles boss fight is in Choo-Choo Charles if you do not come prepared.

Considering how easy it is to literally steamroll your train through most of the game, the boss fight represented a unique challenge we imagine a few people will give up on if they haven’t been upgrading their train and stocked up on scrap.

Don’t be discouraged though, there is a way to cheese the fight and that is what we are here to reveal to you.

Hell Charles final boss fight tips and tricks

Image via Two Star Games

Before even starting the fight, level up your Train. Seriously, the difference between a super-fast train with high damage and armor over a train that has been hardly developed is a dealbreaker. You need speed to get away from Hell Charles to stop him from damaging your train, you need armor to take hits when he does catch up, and you need damage to kill him. Every upgrade is vital so take the time to get out there and get some scrap.

Once you feel you have everything upgraded to a good amount, at least past level eight on each, we advise you to hoard around 25 to 30 scrap spare to repair your train during the fight. If you go into the fight without anything to repair your ship then your effectively going to be a sitting duck. Even with max speed, Hell Charles will find a way to hit you and slow you down with each hit. Keeping your train topped up is vital during the fight to give you a fighting chance.

Now onto the best method to beat him. From what we discovered, it is far easier to cheese Hell Charles to guarantee yourself a win, no matter how drawn out it might be.

Image via Two Star Games

Using things like the Rocket Launcher might make sense due to its damage but really you need to take advantage of the distance between your train and Hell Charles. Using weapons that slow him down is far better suited for a guaranteed win than going all power all the time.

The basic weapon you are given at the start of the game is the best way to beat Hell Charles. What you need to do is lay a few shots into him to keep him back as the weapon slows down Charles’ movements, but not too many bullets that it overheats.

You want to slowly chip away at Charles, keeping him in the same place at all times to reduce the number of times he teleports right next to you and to silently chip away some health. When he does teleport, immediately take the gauge of your situation. If he teleports far away, use the scrap quickly to heal up your train to keep yourself in fighting shape. If he teleports close, check your left and right and be prepared to unload hell into him.

Keep at a decent pace and switch to the Bug Spray if your weapon does get jammed as it’ll slow him down if you aim at the floor and, hopefully, after a very long time and some emergency healing, you can finally put the nightmare to rest.