How to beat Heket without taking damage in Cult of the Lamb

If you learn the fight, you should be able to avoid taking damage with ease.

Cult of the Lamb has plenty of commendable foes that you’ll take on during your adventure, and one of the earliest is the frog-like Heretic Heket.

She is the second main boss in the game and a foe that you’ll need to beat to continue forward with your cult aspirations. Of course, beating her is the easy part. But to get the achievement, you’ll need to do so without taking damage.

Defeating Heket without taking damage is no easy task, but if you take care and learn the fight, you should be able to get it done.

How to beat Heket without taking damage

Image via Massive Monster

Heket has many of the same damage-dealing attacks that you’ll find in other Cult of the Lamb bosses. These are its jump attack damaging nearby enemies and the different frog mobs that will spawn during your fight. Simply keep moving and remain mindful of these extra enemies, eliminating them as necessary.

The main thing you’ll want to know is that there are multiple different phases to the fight. Each of these phases is similar, but as the fight continues, Heket showcases more of her weapons.

In the first phase, you’ll need to watch out for the toxic bombs that Heket spits out one at a time. This move is easy to dodge if you keep moving since they all produce targets on the ground, so you can see where they will land.

Next is the swarm of flies attack. If you’re able to attack from a distance, you’re safe to kill this swarm with one or two attacks. But be careful because stopping to attack could see you fall victim to Heket’s next attack.

The last attack that Heket uses in the first phase is her tongue attack, which sees it fire out after targeting you. Simply move out of this target and now is your chance to deal damage since Heket’s tongue is vulnerable to damage.

This will be your main means of attack, and once you reach half health, you’ll enter the second phase of the fight.

In phase two, Heket will disappear, leaving you with a swarm of smaller mobs to battle. Here, you’ll want to eliminate them one by one while being mindful not to take damage. Once you’ll beat them all, phase three will start.

During the final phase of the fight, you’ll need to worry about all of the same things above, but the tongue attack receives a huge buff. Now it won’t just target one location, but many.

You can use this to your advantage, though. Hitting multiple tongues at once counts as multiple hits, so you’ll want to head to the location with the most targets, avoid them, and prepare to strike.

While being mindful of these attacks, you should be able to take down Heket without taking any damage.