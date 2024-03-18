Five Nights at Freddy’s is an immensely popular horror title that has since spun off into a wide spanning game series and full length film. The Golden Freddy is a very rare alteration of the game’s central character even the series’ most dedicated fans might have missed.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is just one of many games which has added in a rare, golden version of a beloved character. From Pokémon to SpeedRunners, these golden variants are very often much more rare to come across than the standard version of the character. It’s no different in FNAF, as few players have ever recorded a Golden Freddy Sighting.

Whether you are trying to see if this claim is legitimate, or want to see you own chances of spotting this rare animatronic, then here’s what you should know.

Is Golden Freddy in FNAF real?

The Golden Freddy in Five Nights at Freddy’s has been confirmed by various players as a real variant of the regular Freddy Fazbear. The character appears to have no discernable differences from the regular Freddy Fazbear, as the animatronic will still rush and kill the player without hesitation.

Alongside an appearance in the original 2014 title, Golden Freddy is also reported to appear in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, though equipped with teeth and exposed wiring. The design is said to appear thinner than the original Freddy, although in the first game there again appears to be no difference aside from color.

How rare is Golden Freddy in FNAF?

You might not actually want to find this elusive animatronic. Image via Scottgames

You have a one in 100,000 chance of encountering the Golden Freddy in the first Five Nights at Freddy’s. This chance never changes, even as you progress throughout the game and attempt to survive all five nights. This means you have just as much of a chance to encounter Golden Freddy Fazzbear on night one as you do on night five.

Several players have attempted to find ways to force the rare NPC to spawn, though none have reported any successful findings. Despite the Five Nights at Freddy’s community’s best attempts, it seems like Golden Freddy is firmly trapped behind RNG.

This random nature only makes a sighting all the more valuable! Even after playing through the game several times, I still haven’t been able to catch a glimpse of Golden Freddy. If you manage to spot this elusive animatronic, then I recommend taking a screenshot in the moment before you’re sent crashing back to the title screen.

