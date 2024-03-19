How long is each hour and night in FNAF 1? FNAF Clock, explained

The time is different in almost all Five Nights at Freddy games, which can make things a bit tricky when the clock is such a crucial mechanic. Every second counts, so it’s good to know how long you have to survive, especially when not all the hours have the same length—an oddity that’s been the same since the first game in 2014.

Recommended Videos

How long is each hour in FNAF 1?

The less time, the better. Image via Scott Cawthon

Since your shift as the new security guard in Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza starts at 12am and is going to run through to 6am, you have to survive for six in-game hours, with the first hour actually one second longer than the five others.

Here’s a breakdown of each hour in FNAF:

12am to 1am: 90 seconds (one minute and 30 seconds)

90 seconds (one minute and 30 seconds) 1am to 2 am: 89 seconds (one minute and 29 seconds)

89 seconds (one minute and 29 seconds) 2am to 3am: 89 seconds (one minute and 29 seconds)

89 seconds (one minute and 29 seconds) 3am to 4am: 89 seconds (one minute and 29 seconds)

89 seconds (one minute and 29 seconds) 4am to 5am: 89 seconds (one minute and 29 seconds)

89 seconds (one minute and 29 seconds) 5am to 6am: 89 seconds (one minute and 29 seconds)

How long is each night in FNAF 1?

I can’t survive the first night. Image via Scott Cawthon

In total, a night takes eight minutes and 55 seconds in real-time. That length doesn’t take into consideration jumpscares, so you might take more time to complete a whole night, rounding it to nine minutes. It’s the longest night out of the main games in the Five Nights at Freddy’s series and yet it’s still not enough time to encounter Golden Freddy.

The hour’s length went down as the sequels were released. FNAF 2‘s nights lasted around seven minutes, then in FNAF 3 nights became six minutes, until Ultimate Custom Night, which has the shortest night at 45 seconds for each hour.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more