How long is Choo-Choo Charles?

Indie hit Choo-Choo Charles has finally arrived with Two Star Games putting out the finishing touches of its project after many months of hard work. But how does it perform?

Being a small indie game, Choo-Choo Charles is on the short side with many likely finishing it quickly. But for those looking to see how long it’ll take them to finish the game don’t worry, we have you covered.

Approximate time to beat Choo-Choo Charles

Depending on your skills and goals with this game, the time it’ll take to complete Choo-Choo Charles will be different.

If you just want to run through the game, do the main missions, and get all the weapons you need to beat the final boss, you could beat the game in under an hour—two hours tops.

If you want to fully upgrade your train and do all the optional missions, again speeding through, in theory, you could complete everything in three, maybe four hours.

Realistically, though, the length of time it’ll take you will depend on your goals, but it won’t take you long to beat the game either way. It’s quite short, but that doesn’t make it a bad experience, and players like speedrunners will certainly get a kick from the game and its mechanics.