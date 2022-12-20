High on Life Luglox: How to find something sharp to open Lugloxes

When playing High on Life especially in the early game when you have little in terms of an arsenal, you might come across a bunch of chests known as Luglox in Blim and parts of the world.

These chests are pretty important as within them is a small amount of the game’s main currency which is used to unlock suit upgrades, weapons upgrades, and more from the pawn shop. Having these abilities can be the difference between life and death, as well as the chance to find more Lugloxes across the world.

At first glance, you will not be able to open them no matter what button you press. This is because the method of unlocking them will require you to find “something sharp,” which the game doesn’t really do a good job of telling you.

That’s because the item needed to unlock these chests is further beyond Blim.

How to open Luglox in High on Life

Opening a Luglox will take some time and will require you to first unlock Knifey.

To unlock Knifey you simply need to make your way through the main story a bit. After meeting Gene and getting your first bounty mission you will eventually make your way to the Slums. After fighting your way through some enemies, you will come across a trade deal for Knifey, who is a sentient knife with a love of stabbing and killing as many things as possible.

Once you have unlocked Knifey you will be able to open up a Luglox via the Melee button on your keyboard or controller when you are next to one. A prompt should pop up that will tell you which button to press should you have forgotten what it was.