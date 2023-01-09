One of gaming’s most recognizable YouTubers, Dunkey, has finally unveiled what’s in store for the first game from Bigmode Games, the indie game studio he started back in Sept. 2021.

Bigmode has just confirmed it’s publishing its first project, Animal Well, soon. Originally developed by Billy Basso, Bigmode has now added it to its list of titles.

The pixel-platformer will be available on PlayStation 5 and Steam and features a ton of different challenges to overcome. Players will dodge ferocious animals along the way and navigate through an “open well” territory that’ll give layers of terrain to explore.

Bigmode shared the newest addition to their catalog in a tweet posted on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. “Our first game announcement is here,” they wrote.

🎉 our first game announcement is here!!! 🎉



Animal Well is a pixelated wonder rendered in intricate audio and visual detail from @Billy_Basso



see more on our site, and remember to wishlist on Steam & PS5!https://t.co/ngftjverh2 pic.twitter.com/9vGrKjno5f — BIGMODE Games (@BIGMODEgames) January 8, 2023

Animal Well features “an uncommon unpredictability paired with satisfying and intuitive puzzles” as players traverse each accessible location. As players progress through Animal Well, they’ll encounter “dynamic items that… each has multiple uses and let you manipulate your environment in surprising and meaningful ways.”

For those unfamiliar with Dunkey, he’s a well-known YouTuber that built a massive following on the site thanks to his comedically styled play-throughs of League of Legends, as well as a variety of indie games. The videos he released built up a massive following around the entertainer, amounting to over seven million subscribers at the time of publishing.

There’s currently no release date set for the upcoming pixel, horror title, however, fans can stay up to date via Bigmode’s Twitter, or follow Dot Esports for more.