Does Sker Ritual have crossplay? Answered

Sker Ritual is a new indie zombie game that seems to take inspiration from COD Zombies and creates an entire game around the popular mode. It lets you play by yourself or with friends against endless hoards until you eventually meet your demise. But does it have crossplay?

Recommended Videos

Playing with friends is fun, but playing with others, regardless of your system of choice, whether you play on PC, Xbox, or PS5, is even better. Do read on to find out if Sker Ritual has crossplay functionality.

Does Sker Ritual support crossplay?

Blast with friends. Image via Wales Interactive

There is crossplay in Sker Ritual, but it only works between PC and Xbox players. Since the game’s release on April 18, though, some players have been having issues inviting their friends to multiplayer sessions. So, if you are on PC and want to invite someone from Xbox to your game, it’s currently not working as intended.

Since launch, players have been complaining about this oversight, saying that invites aren’t working and others aren’t receiving any invites.

It seems a bit pointless to have a crossplay option in your game and then not have a way for players to invite their friends from other systems into their games. Hopefully, the devs add an in-game friends list or create a lobby that players, regardless of devices, can join in the future. Or at least fix the issue many players seem to be having.

Until then, the only way to use crossplay effectively is to play with randoms, which begs the question: What is the point?

If you are a PS5 player, you cannot play with those on Xbox and PC, and there is currently no news on whether devs might add an option to do so in the future.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more