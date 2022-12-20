High on Life has rocketed to the top of Xbox Game Pass since its release a week ago, becoming the most-played game on the service. This has likely come as a surprise to both Squanch Games and Xbox, but a welcome one at that. With so many players hopping into the game, some are curious whether or not High on Life has cheat codes to enter.

After playing High on Life for a little while, it’s easy to see why some might think it’s the type of game to include cheat codes of some kind. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not High on Life has any cheat codes.

Are there any cheat codes in High on Life?

While it would be fun, it seems that there are currently no known cheat codes inside High on Life. This is unfortunate, as the game would seemingly fit right in with some goofy cheat codes that don’t provide an advantage but do something fun instead. That being said, not many games these days contain cheat codes of any kind.

While it definitely seems like something nostalgia-fan Justin Roiland would want to include, there doesn’t seem to be any kind of codes or secret tricks to getting stuff in the game. This doesn’t seem to be something that was included in past Squanch Games like Trover Saves the Universe and Accounting, so it makes sense that the developer might not want to input the manpower for that.

Even without cheat codes, High on Life manages to be a uniquely wacky time that you never know what to expect around each corner. While there may be difficult moments, the game does a decent job of providing the player with the tools they need to succeed.

That’s all you need to know about whether or not there are any cheat codes in High on Life.