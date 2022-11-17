Does Goat Simulator 3 have a split-screen mode?

Goat Simulator 3 is the latest chaotic adventure from Coffee Stain Studios. In many ways, this sequel has allowed the team behind it to create a much bigger project that allowed them to implement new features, like the widely advertised multiplayer. Many fans, however, are curious if that mode extends to couch co-op split-screen as well.

A game like Goat Simulator would make a great party game to play with friends, so it feels as if split-screen would only be natural. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not Goat Simulator 3 has a split-screen mode or not.

Does Goat Simulator 3 have split-screen multiplayer?

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

Not only is there split-screen multiplayer in Goat Simulator 3 but players can join together with up to three of their friends and all play on the same screen. Other online players can likely be invited into your lobby as well, although you won’t share a screen with them.

There don’t seem to be any requirements for how close two players have to stay to each other, meaning that each of them can enjoy the world untethered. That being said, it will likely be more taxing on your hardware the more people that you try to play with, especially if you’re playing on a PC.

If you’re playing on PC, you just need to connect a controller and hold X to drop into the match. This will allow you to play split-screen in addition to you playing on the keyboard. But you can also connect four controllers and just as easily do it that way.