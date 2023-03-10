Do trees regrow in Sons of the Forest?

Sons of the Forest is out and players can trek through a dangerous island where cannibals lurk around every corner, and there’s no one else to help.

Though there’s going to be constant danger looming over your head, you’ll be able to build to your heart’s content with an almost abundant supply of resources scattered throughout the island. Players will improve their world-building skills as they explore, tackle harder enemies, and forget where they live multiple times over.

Each type of building requires a ton of know-how, and resources to complete. You’ll have to clear a nice space for your house as well. But all that forest destruction just to build a log cabin seems like a lot. Does it grow back?

Do trees grow back in Sons of the Forest?

Image via Endnight Games Ltd

You’ve cut down every tree in the forest, but now you’re missing the nice, environmental vibe nature brought to the table. Fear not; these trees do in fact regrow. You’ll be waiting days before you see any changes, and sooner or later a massive tree will grow, ruining your view.

As wood is a vital ingredient in creating a livable environment, you’ll have to chop down countless trees throughout your playthrough. You’ll have to use them for fires, buildings, and traps, so prepare to craft multiple axes, regularly.

Players can feel like the strongest of lumberjacks, gardening left, right, and center all to make the best view for your log cabin. And you won’t need to worry about the environment one bit.

Now you can swing your axe throughout the terrain of the Sons of the Forest with total disregard for wildlife and flora. If you’re lucky, you might deter a cannibal or two as well.