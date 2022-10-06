Disco Elysium dev says he and others were fired under ‘false premises’

Disco Elysium is a bleak murder mystery that takes a hard look at capitalism and its long-term effects on society. It’s up to players how they survive in the city, whether it be solving crimes or getting paid to look the other way. News broke earlier this week that three major developers were fired while a new TV series and second game are reportedly in development, angering fans.

Now, Disco Elysium co-creator Martin Luiga has done an interview with Gamepressure in which he discusses the situation and how he feels about the TV show and sequel he’s no longer a part of. While he says he can’t talk about everything, he talks about the other developers.

“They were fired on false premises, and the entire ordeal has been very traumatizing…” Luiga said.

Potentially bad news for those of us obsessed with Disco Elysium and want a great sequel.



Lead designer, Robert Kurvitz, art director Aleksander Rostov, and lead writer Helen Hindpere have all "involuntarily" left ZA/UM, which is quite a euphemism. pic.twitter.com/rCNJNbGxkJ — Leon Thomas (@renegadecut) October 1, 2022

Luiga said that he only worked for the company “on the first year, and then a few months in 2021, and nothing overly important happened…” He said that he signed an NDA for the first period of time he worked there, but he’s unsure if he signed one for the second period. Because of this, he said “I am super worried, but I am still not disclosing all information,” so as not to break a potential NDA.

This is likely not the last that we’ll hear about this story, as it seems that Luiga, at least, wants to get out more information. Luiga discusses how he thinks “we will not have the full picture before the final judgment.”