Darkest Dungeon 2 free update to add heroic new Kingdoms mode

Darkest Dungeon 2 is a gloomy roguelite that takes you on a road trip to hell. It’s time to make a stop, though; a newly announced game mode will replace the road with an entire kingdom.

During the Triple-i showcase on April 10, Darkest Dungeon 2 announced a free major content update, set to release in late 2024. The main addition to the game in this update is a new independent campaign game mode called Kingdoms.

Kingdoms will challenge you in a race against the clock to prevent the destruction of a Kingdom. You have to find and defeat the threat before it overwhelms you.

The Kingdom is made up of a network of haven inns you can upgrade throughout your runs. Travel through the areas, battle enemy incursions, and collect resources you can then spend on these upgrades. There are multiple extensive upgrade trees, ranging from a Physician to a Mastery Trainer, so you’ll have to think twice before spending resources.

It’s not all fun and games, though. Kingdoms introduces three new monster factions that will oppose you in these heroic adventures: The Coven, Beastmen, and Crimson Courtiers. The factions, especially the Crimson Courtieers, look as menacing as you might expect, and it’ll be interesting to see how they handle themselves in a fight.

According to the Darkest Dungeon 2 Creative Director, Chris Bourassa, the new game mode will “blend some of the permanence and roster management of the original Darkest Dungeon with the traversal and combat of Darkest Dungeon II.” Bourassa additionally added that the team can’t wait to share more with the community.

There’s no exact release date for the Kingdoms update just yet, but it’s expected to hit Steam and Epic Games Store sometime in late 2024.

