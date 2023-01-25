Dark and Darker teases potential Early Access launch sooner than expected

For players who think Escape from Tarkov was a little too shooty, developer IRONMACE has been hard at work on a magical version of the extraction game. Dark and Darker encourages solo players or teams of three to venture forth into dungeons. Fans have been awaiting more news and it turns out it might get early access sooner than expected.

In a recent tweet from the unofficial Dark and Darker account, the game seems to hint at the potential for an early access date starting as soon as April 2023.

The news caught attention thanks to the unaffiliated account on Twitter directing people to the developer’s Discord. In a pinned message in the general channel, players can see where an IRONMACE admin confirmed the plan.

Screengrab via Discord

While this isn’t exactly a confirmation, this person is marked as IRONMACE in Discord, which at least gives an idea of what the developer is thinking. With the game set to release near the end of this year, it could be the recent surge in popularity encouraged the devs to get the hardcore title out in a semi-finished state as soon as possible.

However, it could easily be this was the developer’s plan all along and the original release for late 2023 is when they plan to drop the full version.

We’ll likely have to wait for official confirmation from IRONMACE, but the sooner this game releases, the more hype is likely to carry over from these limited-time alphas.