Dark and Darker Ranger build: Best perks and skills

Dark and Darker is the hottest demo as part of the Steam Next Fest, drawing in over 100,000 players within the first few days of its launch. There are many classic RPG classes for players to take on, with one of the most fun being the Ranger. This class allows players to deal devastating damage from a distance while being at a disadvantage up close.

Fortunately, there are ways that you properly maximize the Ranger class to be successful whether you’re playing solo or as part of a group. Here is the best build for the Ranger class in Dark and Darker for multiple situations.

What is the best build for the Ranger in Dark and Darker?

The best build for your Ranger will likely depend on whether or not you’re playing in the new solo dungeon or traveling with a party. Either way, this guide will help you figure out the best perks and skills for your next adventure.

The Ranger can use either a bow or a crossbow, as well as a spear if you equip the right perk. If you can manage to find or buy a melee weapon for the Ranger, you’ll have an advantage that base archers don’t have. The spear will allow you to keep enemies at a distance, but you’ll still want to prioritize your bow above all else.

The Ranger has the following stats at level one in Dark and Darker:

Strength: 10

Agility: 20

Will: 10

Knowledge: 10

Resourcefulness: 25

Health: 90

This class has decent Agility and Resourcefulness, with the ability to set and disable traps that can leave enemies stuck. This is a great strategy as a solo player since you can go trap a single enemy and lay into them with your longbow. The character’s Strength is not great, so melee should only be used as a last resort.

The class can equip the standard four perks from a pool of nine and two skills from a pool of five. As players get more familiar with the game, they may decide some of these abilities have more value to their specific playstyle. You will only be able to assign one perk at level one, with each subsequent slot being unlocked at levels five, 10, and 15, so assign the perks below in the order shown.

Best Ranger build for solo players

As a solo player, you’ll need to make sure that you listen for enemies so you can get arrows into them before they get too close. The Ranger does not have a strong resistance to physical attacks, so getting hit even once in this unforgiving dungeon can have devastating consequences.

Best Perks

Spear Proficiency: The Ranger gains the use of a spear and provides a boost of 10 to Strength when using one, allowing for a melee option that will inevitably become useful.

Enhanced Hearing: The player can hear enemy footsteps from further away, allowing them to be more prepared when someone approaches.

Trap Expert: This gives the character the ability to install traps quicker, which can be great tools to ambush enemies as they come through a door.

Tracking: This perk sees the footsteps of enemies, allowing them to follow them or avoid the trouble that comes with playing alone.

Best Skills

Quickshot: This skill will allow the Ranger to fire three arrows at their enemies in quick succession, whether it be enemy players or the monsters.

Field Ration: This allows the player to instantly receive a boost of 25 health, which will come in handy as a boost when the player runs out of healing items.

Best Ranger build for team players

Playing a Ranger as part of a team can be a little easier, but still poses its own challenges. You’ll likely have melee players to provide resistance against enemies, but you’ll also need to avoid shooting your teammates. Keeping this in mind, you can focus much more on offense as opposed to going alone.

Best Perks

Sharpshooter: Headshots with a bow are increased by 15 percent when using a long-ranged weapon.

Nimble Hands: When the player shoots a bow, your animation is 15 percent faster, allowing you to fire more arrows in a shorter amount of time.

Tracking: The player can see enemy footsteps, which will allow them to track down enemies for the chance of better loot.

Enhanced Hearing: The player can hear the enemy's footsteps from further away, allowing them to alert their team and be ready for defense.

Best Skills