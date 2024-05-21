Chants of Sennaar lab 3 code explained

If you think solving puzzles is hard, try solving puzzles in 10 different languages in Chants of Sennaar.

Keypads have been barring players from locked doors forever. You could try every number combo until you get lucky, but Chants of Sennaar shakes things up. In the laboratory levels, the game swaps numbers for glyphs that you have to decipher. If you’re trying to solve the keypad puzzle in laboratory three and are hungry for the code, I’ve got you covered.

How to find the keypad code puzzle in Chants of Sennaar

Guide the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the Lighter, light up the lantern next to the entrance of laboratory three to illuminate your path. Under the light, you can see new journal pages with the words Fire, Help, and Make.

You’re ready to step into laboratory three when your lantern’s lit. Inside, you’ll encounter a numerical keypad blocking your way.

How to solve the keypad puzzle in Chants of Sennaar

Learning numbers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can solve the keypad puzzle, decipher the number glyphs from the keypad. These glyphs follow a simple rule: The more complex the addition to zero (the stick glyph), the higher the number. You need the code once you know how numbers work in this language.

Remember the machine in laboratory two, right in front of the blackboard? This machine can generate complex numbers. A note in the Library hinted that this composite number is the key to the numerical keypad.

How the laboratory 2 machine works in Chants of Sennaar

The machine has several panels, each representing one of the four quadrants of the composite number at the machine’s right end. The columns decrease in the number of zeros from right to left, top to bottom

What’s the code for the laboratory 3 keypad in Chants of Sennaar?

Let me in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock laboratory three, input the composite number you saw in the library note into the machine.

The correct sequence for the upper row is the following: five, zero, three, and nine. You don’t need to alter the bottom row.

With the code in hand, return to laboratory three and enter it into the keypad. The door unlocks and grants you access to the inner sanctum.

Once inside, head towards the blackboard at the back of the room to discover the Formula. This key piece of information is crucial for progressing to the next chapter.

