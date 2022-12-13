How to get the Carried Stan’s Load To Completion secret achievement in High On Life

There are a handful of secret achievements in High on Life that the game does a terrible job of telling you. Most of them are only available by luck or if you so happened to talk to certain NPCs and the “Carried Stan’s Load to Completion” is one of them.

An ambitious achievement that sounds playful at first turns south to be a lot naughtier than expected, if not a little bit sickening. But hey, this is the mind of Justin Roiland of Rick and Morty, so we guess we should have known better.

Regardless, here is what you need to do to get the achievement.

How to Complete the game with Stan’s product in your inventory in High on Life

Image via Squanch Games

Image via Squanch Games

Image via Squanch Games

For this achievement, you need to wait until you defeat the first two of the G3 bosses including Douglas and Krugis. After that and when returning to Blim, exit your house and immediately turn right.

You then want to head up the verticle alleyway until you come across an NPC called Stan that is just standing before your turn right to head up to the Pawn Shop.

Talk to him and once getting through all his dialogue, get some “Alien Cum” from him and you’ll be given an item in your inventory. Keep this item in your inventory until you beat the game to get the achievement.

If you didn’t get this item before completing the game though, sorry, you need to do it all over again to get the achievement. Just don’t forget about Stan this time.